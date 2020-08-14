Scott County Administrative Center to reopen Friday

After being closed due to a community-wide outage following Monday’s severe weather conditions, power to the Scott County Administrative Center has been restored, and the building will reopen on Friday, August 14.

According to an announcement made Thursday via the Scott County, Iowa Facebook page, the Administrative Center will be open to those with scheduled appointments.

The county advises those to remember “many offices are only open for scheduled appointments” due to COVID-19.

Those interested in visiting the facility are asked to check the county’s website ahead of time to review any department restrictions.

More information about the Scott County Administrative Center, including hours of operation, are available on the county website.