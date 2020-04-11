Scott County and Rock Island County both surpass 100 positive cases

With the latest confirmed cases in both counties, Scott County and Rock Island County each surpassed 100 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Scott County reported 12 new positive tests giving the county 111 total cases, the 4th highest county amount in the state of Iowa.

Rock Island County added 7 more cases bringing that county’s total to 104. All but one of the new cases are reported to be isolating at home. The other is a woman in her 60s being treated at a hospital.

Other local counties in Iowa also saw significant increases in case of the coronavirus. Louisa County had the biggest increase with 14, which has now has 70 total cases. 11 new cases were reported in Muscatine County bringing the overall total to 91, the 5th highest count in Iowa.

Only Clinton County with 4 and Henry County with 2 had new cases reported on Saturday among the rest of the local Iowa counties.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced that there were 122 additional cases throughout the state, with 3 deaths also reported. Iowa now has 1,510 positive cases and 34 deaths. There were also 1,057 additional negative tests reported on Saturday, giving the state 15,622 total.

On the local Illinois side, Warren County confirmed its first case of COVID-19 and Knox County reported a second positive test. Whiteside County also reported an additional case for 27 total in the county.

Overall, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,293 new cases and 81 deaths on Saturday. There are 19,180 cases in Illinois overall, with 677 deaths.

For the latest information about COVID-19 in each state, visit their Departments of Public Health websites.