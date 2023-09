Scott County is starting road work tomorrow that could impact drivers for a couple of weeks.

An email from Angela K. Kersten, P.E., County Engineer for the Scott County Secondary Roads Department, said that starting on Tuesday, September 12, 220th Street will be closed between 200th Avenue and Utica Ridge Road for a culvert replacement project. The road may be closed for 14 working days.

(Scott County Secondary Roads Department)

For more information on construction projects in Scott County, click here.