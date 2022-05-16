The Scott County Auditor’s Office has released its in person early voting schedule for the June 7 Primary Election. Voters may cast their ballots at the Scott County Auditor’s Office, located at 600 W. Fourth Street, Fifth Floor, in Davenport on the following dates:

Wednesday, May 18 through Monday, June 6: Monday to Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday June 4 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The office will be closed on Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day.

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins says that voters will be able to vote at satellite locations during this year’s primary. “Satellites are a typical service of the General Election. However, we are happy to serve the county with five locations where every ballot style will be available,” said Tompkins. Ballots for all Scott County precincts will be available at every early voting location.

In person early voting locations, dates and their hours are:

Wednesday, May 18

Hours: 9 a.m.– 3 p.m.

Scott County Library, 200 N. Sixth Street, Eldridge

Thursday, May 19

Hours: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

St. Ambrose University Rogalski Building, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport

Monday, May 23

Hours: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Center Campus, Bettendorf

Tuesday, May 24th

Hours: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Avenue, Davenport

Thursday, May 26

Hours: 12 – 6 p.m.

Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount Street, Davenport

May 18 is the first day that absentee ballots for the Primary Election can be mailed. Voters who requested absentee ballots by mail can expect to receive them in the mail in the next few days. The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is Monday, May 23 at 5 p.m. Absentee ballots may be requested here.

https://www.scottcountyiowa.gov/sites/default/files/attachments/pages/Absentee_Ballot_Request_Form_%206-2021.pdf

Absentee ballots by mail come with free return postage. Ballots may be returned by mail or hand delivered to the Auditor’s Office by the voter, a household member, an immediate family member or a delivery agent. For more information about who can return a ballot, contact the Auditor’s Office at 563-326-8631. The ballot drop box will not be open for the Primary Election. The deadline to receive absentee ballots is 8 p.m. on Primary Election Day, June 7. Postmarks on the day before the election are no longer valid to count an absentee ballot received after Election Day.

Voter registration forms are available for new registrations and changes to registrations for people already registered in the county.

According to Sec. 43.38 of the Code of Iowa, in order to vote in the Primary Election, voters must choose either the Democrat or Republican Ballot.