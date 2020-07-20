Scott County announces new coronavirus death

The Scott County Health Department announced on Monday that another person has died from the coronavirus. That pushes the total to eleven in the county. The person was between the ages of 61 and 80.

“We are deeply saddened by an additional death of a Scott County resident due to COVID-19,” said Scott County Health Department Director Edward Rivers. “Our deepest sympathies are with the individual’s family. In the midst of this resurgence of COVID-19, please help us protect our community. We urge all residents to act now to help reduce the spread of illness by avoiding large groups, keeping distance between yourself and others, wearing a face covering, and observing public health recommendations if you become ill or are told you are a contact to a case of COVID-19.”

Scott County also announced 55 additional cases since Friday. That’s now 1,302 total cases. Of those 1,302 cases 642 have recovered.