Scott County has two road construction projects in the works that will cause delays for drivers.

According to press releases from the Scott County Secondary Roads Department, a contractor will be performing HMA resurfacing work between 205th Street (Indiana Ave) and Valley Drive starting today and lasting through June 15. Work hours will be 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (INSERT WELLS FERRY ROAD GRAPHIC) The road will be open to traffic but will be reduced to one lane, with a pilot car and flaggers. Drivers should expect delays and should consider alternate routes when possible.

A contractor will be performing reclamation and HMA resurfacing between Utah Avenue and 110th Avenue (Y48) starting today and lasting through June 13. Work hours will be 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (INSERT CHAPEL HILL GRAPHIC)

The road will be open to local traffic only and reduced to one lane, with a pilot car and flaggers. Drivers should expect delays and should consider alternate routes when possible.