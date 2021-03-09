Scott County announces special one-day vaccine clinic for those eligible under Phase 1B Tier 2

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

Scott County was given an additional allocation of the Pfizer vaccine from the Iowa Department of Public Health and is holding a special one-day vaccination clinic on Wednesday.

The clinic is designated for individuals with disabilities living in a home setting that are dependent on attendant care staff and their attendant care staff (Phase 1B Tier 2). Individuals identified as attendant care staff, even if they are a family member, are eligible under this group.

Registration for the clinic opens Tuesday at 1 p.m. and is only available at this link.

The clinic will be held at the former Sears department store at NorthPark Mall.

Tips for using the online scheduling system can be found here.

Additional clinics for all priority groups will be scheduled as supply increases.