Scott County at ‘high level’ of COVID-19 community transmission

The Scott County Health Department announced on social media Tuesday that the county has moved into the high level of COVID-19 community transmission.

“Due to an increase in our percent positive rate in the past 7 days, Scott County is now in the HIGH level of transmission of the coronavirus,” the health department posted on Facebook. “For communities with HIGH level of transmission, CDC updated guidance recommends that masks be worn in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status.”

Cases per 100,000 are now 60.14 and the total number of cases is 104. The percentage of positivity is at 11.01.

The Scott County Health Department will update the transmission level every week. Updates can be found at any time on the CDC website.

Scott County at ‘substantial level’ of COVID-19 community transmission

EARLIER UPDATE: The seven day positivity rate for COVID-19 in Scott County is on the rise. So much so, that the CDC now reports Scott County to be in the substantial level of transmission.

The CDC uses a combination of total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days and percentage of positive diagnostic and screening tests over the last seven days to make that designation. Scott County is at 29/100,000 and 8.78 percent in those metrics respectively. Those numbers will change from time to time.

The CDC recommends that masks be worn by everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated, in all indoor public spaces in communities with substantial or high transmission levels.

The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to get vaccinated.

The Scott County health department will update the transmission level every week. Updates can be found at any time on the CDC website.