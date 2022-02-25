COVID-19 virus transmission remains high in Rock Island County, according to the CDC, though cases and the positivity rate continue to fall, chief operating officer Janet Hill said Friday.

Since the last report on Feb. 18, 125 Rock Island County residents have tested positive for the virus, and six have died from COVID. The average age of newly infected patients is 44. The positivity rate continues to fall, from 6.48% last week to 4.28% this week. The number of people hospitalized in the county also has fallen from 31 last Friday to 19 today.

The vaccination rate edged up 0.2% from last week to 60.7%. The Rock Island County Health Department continues to offer vaccination clinics on Tuesday for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (18 and older) and on Friday for Pfizer (5 and older). No appointments are needed. The next walk-in Saturday pediatric vaccination clinic is March 5 from 9 a.m. to noon. You can find other providers at vaccines.gov.

The Illinois mask requirement will be lifted on Monday in most public places. Masks still must be worn in healthcare settings, on public transportation, in some schools, and in private entities that choose to require them, Hill said.

“Starting Monday, we urge everyone to use their own judgment as to when wearing a mask is best for them in places they are not required and for others to be kind with those who feel more comfortable still wearing one,” she said. “The virus that causes COVID-19 still is circulating in our community, and masks offer protection to you, your family, and your community.”

Illinois has seen 32,654 COVID deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 13,028 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 355 deaths since Feb. 18.

The Illinois Department Public Health continues to promote vaccines as a key way to end the COVID pandemic, which started in the state with its first case Jan. 24, 2020.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,026,737 cases, including 32,654 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. As of Thursday night, 1,143 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID. Of those, 211 patients were in the ICU and 103 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 18- 24, is 2.4%.

Since Feb. 18, 114,160 COVID vaccine doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 67% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and almost 49% boosted, according to CDC data.

In Iowa, 65% of the state population (age 5 and up) has been fully vaccinated, and the state has reported 9,085 total COVID deaths. The daily average number of COVID cases has plunged from 5,486 in Iowa from Jan. 21 to 612 on Feb. 24; in Illinois, the daily number has dropped from 32,426 Jan. 12 to 2,031 cases Feb. 24.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

CDC changes how it monitors COVID levels

On Friday, the CDC updated how it monitors the level of COVID-19 in communities. This change is meant to minimize severe disease, limit strain on the healthcare system, and enable those at highest risk to protect themselves against infection and severe disease, Hill of Rock Island County said.

A view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell/File Photo

This new framework moves beyond looking just at cases and test positivity and evaluates other ways that reflect the severity of disease in the community – including hospitalizations and hospital capacity. It helps to determine whether the level of COVID-19 and severe disease are low, medium, or high in a community.

With this new information, Rock Island County is a medium, which means that people with increased risk for serious disease should consider wearing a mask, and Scott County is at low, Hill said. “As we said earlier, people may choose to mask at any time. Those with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 also should wear a mask,” she said.

To see the new CDC metrics, click HERE.