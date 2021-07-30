Scott County at ‘substantial level’ of COVID-19 community transmission

The seven day positivity rate for COVID-19 in Scott County is on the rise. So much so, that the CDC now reports Scott County to be in the substantial level of transmission.

The CDC uses a combination of total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days and percentage of positive diagnostic and screening tests over the last seven days to make that designation. Scott County is at 29/100,000 and 8.78 percent in those metrics respectively. Those numbers will change from time to time.

The CDC recommends that masks be worn by everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated, in all indoor public spaces in communities with substantial or high transmission levels.

The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to get vaccinated.

The Scott County health department will update the transmission level every week. Updates can be found at any time on the CDC website.