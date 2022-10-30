We’re back with Kelly Cunningham-Haan and Caleb Copley.

There’s a serious problem in the Scott County Court system right now: There is a shortage of public defenders.

Iowa doesn’t pay public defenders well. It has a system that encourages law firms to step up to fill the void, but they’re reluctant to. This puts the constitutional right to a fair trial and a speedy trial at risk.

Defense attorneys, Copley said, are “not getting paid well enough. And when they get on the list, they’re overworked, and they’re given a ton of cases.”

Part of the solution, Cunningham-Haan said, is “You give your colleagues the ability to be able to navigate their own way and make decisions about their own cases, and trust them.”

To hear what else they have to say, click on the video.

