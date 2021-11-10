Scott County Auditor confirms results of Donahue election

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo.

The Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, Kerri Tompkins, announced Wednesday that a post-election audit of the ballots cast in Donahue in the recent city election confirmed results from election night.

Her office conducted the audit on Wednesday morning. The Office of Iowa Secretary of State selected Donahue for the post-election audit by lot. The Secretary required that each county in Iowa to conduct an audit of the election results from a precinct randomly drawn by the Secretary’s Office.

The office of city council was hand counted by a board of three election officials, who did not serve in the Donahue election, and compared to the machine count of the same ballots. The hand counted results confirmed the vote totals for each candidate were the same as the totals counted by machine on election night.