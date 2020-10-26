Scott County Auditor says expect long lines on Election Day, early voting good way to stay safe from COVID-19

Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Roxanna Moritz is telling voters to expect long lines on Election Day and that opting for early voting may be a better option to stay safe from COVID-19.

“Those who choose to vote on Election Day may experience longer lines than usual due to the need for social distancing and sanitation at the polling places,” Moritz said. “We are limiting the number of people gathered at one time in the polling places and asking people to maintain a minimum six foot distance from each other as they wait in line. Poll workers will be constantly sanitizing surfaces. Voters will scan their own driver’s licenses rather than poll workers doing the scanning. All of these measures will increase the average amount of time it takes to cast a ballot.”

To avoid long lines and the higher risk, the best options, according to the Scott County Health Department, are voting by mail or early.

Voting by mail is the lowest risk as it nearly eliminates the number of people you are in contact with.

Early voting limits the number of people you come in contact with since you pick when to vote, including choosing non-peak times.

Day of voting has additional risks because the ability to social distance is limited and you cannot control the size of crowds.

While the deadline to request a mail in ballot has passed, Moritz wants to urge voters who still need to return theirs to return them as soon as possible.

“Voters do not need to personally return their ballots,” Moritz said. “They can mail them back or have someone the voter trusts bring them to my office, the County Drop Box or one of our satellite locations.”

Mail in ballots need to be returned to the Scott County Auditor’s Office before the polls close on Election Day.

The hours for early voting have been extended, including for the first time early voting will be available on the Sunday before the election.

“We hope that voters will not wait until the last minute to vote,” says Moritz. “If voters have decided on who they intend to vote for then we encourage them to vote as soon as possible and to pick a time which will minimize their personal risks.”

These are the early voting locations and the times that voting is available at each:

Scott County Auditor’s Office – 600 West 4th Street, Davenport

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 31: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (expanded hours)

Sunday, November: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (extra day of voting)

Monday, November 2: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bettendorf Community Center – 2204 Grant Street, Bettendorf

Monday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, November 1: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (extra day of voting)

Davenport Eastern Avenue Branch Library – 6000 Eastern Avenue, Davenport

Monday and Wednesday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 1: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (extra day of voting)

Davenport Fairmount Street Branch Library – 3000 North Fairmount Street, Davenport

Monday and Wednesday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 1: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (extra day of voting)

Scott County Library, Eldridge – 200 North 6th Avenue, Eldridge

Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No Sundays

All ballots are available at each of the early voting locations.

If you do choose to vote in person, either early or on Election Day, you’re asked to do the following to help keep poll workers and fellow voters safe:

Wear a mask.

Keep six feet of distance between yourself and others whenever possible.

Bring hand sanitizer.

Stay home if you think there’s any chance you’re sick

For more information about all the voting options, visit the Scott County Auditor’s website.