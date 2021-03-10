Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz to retire

Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Roxanna Moritz announced today that she plans to leave office on April 23.

Here is the full statement she released:

“After a difficult year in 2020 with both the Primary and the General Election, I have decided it is time for me to retire. Not only did we face the constant barrage of lies and innuendos in regards to the security and integrity of elections, but name calling and physical threats. It was not just me, but my staff faced this abuse as well.”

“For many years Iowa has been ranked in the top 10 when it comes to elections, and there is a reason for that. Iowa County Auditors have consistently run fair, honest and accurate elections. In 2020 we had to include safe elections too. COVID-19 gave all us a new concept of what physical safety meant at the workplace as well as the polling locations. My staff, our poll workers and I worked diligently to conduct safe elections.”

“We were challenged with putting on elections under a new dynamic with very little support from the Scott County Board of Supervisors. For several years I have advocated before the Board for improvements. We do not have adequate training facilities for staff and poll workers. I have to divide my staff who have to work at two separate locations, and this fact makes it difficult to utilize staff as situations change.”

“I feel there has been a philosophical difference with the Board. I believe it is important for people to vote, whether it be at a poll location or by absentee ballot.”

“The next auditor will have to deal with the same limitations. My one regret is not getting the Board to better support elections. The extensive election changes just enacted by the Iowa legislature will only make these limitations worse.”

“I cannot thank the citizens of Scott County enough for the many years of support through my journey in life as a Davenport City Council member, a Scott County Supervisor and then the last 14 years as Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections.”