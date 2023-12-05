Two road proposals in Scott County – one involving fire-department access for crews in Davenport and another involving a roundabout on Brady Street – were among topics of discussion Tuesday at the Scott County Board of Supervisors Committee of the Whole meeting.

Clay Merritt, director of engineering with the City of Davenport, told the board that a traffic light is being considered at the intersection of 4th and Scott streets, Davenport. “We want to ensure safe and secure access that when our fire personnel need to leave the station in a fast manner that they can do so with traffic not in the way,” he explained.,

The traffic signal would be controlled from inside the fire station to stop traffic in the area, he said. An easement request to Scott County involves installation of signal poles at West 4th and Scott Streets to accommodate emergency vehicles at the Central Fire Station, the largest and most active station in the city, a memo says.

If the easement request creates an “undue burden,” the city can instead move forward with other placements that don’t require the acquisition of any easements or right-of-way, according to a memo.

Scott County Engineer Angie Kersten discussed plans for road and storm water reconstruction in the unincorporated Mt. Joy area north of 210th Street. Construction is planned for 2025 and is budgeted at $8.5 million from ARPA funding. (The ARPA, or American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, was signed into law on March 11, 2021, providing $350 billion in additional funding for state and local governments.)

The project involves a proposal for a roundabout at 210th and Brady Streets, she said, adding that roundabouts enhance safety.

A roundabout is a compact circular intersection in which traffic flows counter-clockwise around a center island, with entering traffic yielding to other traffic.

The board will consider action on the projects at a later date.