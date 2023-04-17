The Scott County Emergency Management Agency, in conjunction with the local Fire Chiefs and the State Fire Marshal’s Office, has determined that the danger to life and property in Scott County, has been reduced enough to remove the countywide burn ban.

In pursuant to Iowa Code, Scott County’s burn ban has been lifted effective April 15, 2022, at 12 noon for all of Scott County. Please continue to use caution and follow all recommended safety procedures when conducting a controlled burn, according to a Monday county release.