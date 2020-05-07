Scott County campgrounds opening May 8 with updated regulations

With Iowa Governor Reynolds allowing campgrounds to open on May 8, the Scott County Conservation Board wants to share important, updated information about their campgrounds and parks.

Campgrounds:

On May 8 at 8am, campgrounds will be open on a first-come, first served basis for recreational camping.

Only self-contained units (those with internal water and restroom facilities) will be allowed.

Buffalo Shores Recreation Area campsites remain closed until further notice.

Some campsites may be closed to ensure social distancing.

Campers only in the campground; no guests allowed.

Campfires at campsites should be for occupants of the campsite only.

Parks and campgrounds:

All restrooms and shower buildings, including water fountains, are currently closed.

Picnic shelters, playgrounds and the Wapsi River Center will be closed until further notice.

Cancellation fees for visits (cabins, shelters, etc.) are waived for arrival dates through May 31, 2020. To cancel, contact the Administrative Office at (563) 328-3280.

The Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village and Buffalo Bill Cody Homestead will open with some social distancing restrictions for visitors on May 15 (excluding group and tour activities).

All public programs and events are canceled through May 31, 2020.

Other areas of parks that remain open for day use include: trails, roads, lake and river access points, boat ramps, shorelines, open natural areas, disc golf course at West Lake Park, and the Glynns Creek Golf Course.

Visitors to campgrounds and parks are asked to strictly abide to social distancing rules and not gather in groups.

The Scott County Conservation Board continues to monitor the situation. They will keep the public informed if any change in policy on park visitation and overnight stays is affected by the changing conditions.