Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins has announced that the Candidate Guide is available here via the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office for the 2024 Primary Election, according to a news release.

“I encourage candidates to turn in their packets early in the filing period to allow time for any concerns,” she said. “We also have great resources linked to our website to assist candidates throughout the process,” shared Tompkins.

Scott County candidates will turn in their packets to the Scott County Auditor between Monday, March 4 and Friday, March 22, 2024, at 5 p.m. State and federal office candidates must turn in their completed candidate packets to the Iowa Secretary of State between Feb. 26-March 15, 2024, by 5 p.m.

For more information, check the Auditor’s Office website or call the office at 563-326-8631.