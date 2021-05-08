Scott County Catholic Schools announce tuition transfer program

Scott County Catholic Schools, a coalition of Catholic elementary schools in Davenport and Bettendorf (along with Assumption High School) has announced a new Tuition Transfer Credit program.

The new TTC program was created to give a $1,500 tuition grant (over two years) for students entering grades 1–8 this fall who are not currently enrolled in a Catholic school, a news release says.

“We have an outstanding community inside our schools and our test scores outpace those of our peers. We don’t want tuition to be an obstacle for families whose children could benefit from a Catholic school education,” Andy Craig, president of Assumption High School, said in a news release.

“There is a limited time to enroll in this program, so if this is something that interests you, please reach out to any of our schools to learn the details.”

The program helps offset financial barriers for families considering Catholic education, giving them an opportunity to experience the Catholic school difference. A similar program has been well received in Omaha and Des Moines, the release says.

For more information, visit www.sccsiowa.org