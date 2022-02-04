An Iowa Democratic Party Caucus will be 7 p.m. Monday at Davenport North High School, 626 W. 53rd St.
Participants must be in line or signed in by 7 p.m. to participate, a news release says. All Scott County precincts will meet at the school.
The purpose of this year’s caucus is to:
- Discuss and adopt proposed resolutions to be added to the county platform.
- Elect delegates and alternates to the County Convention
- Elect precinct committee persons to the County Central Committee.
All Iowa Democrats are invited. For more information, call Party Chair Matt Trimble at 563-324-7699 or email info@scottcountydems.org, or visit the Scott County Democrats site here.