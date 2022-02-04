An Iowa Democratic Party Caucus will be 7 p.m. Monday at Davenport North High School, 626 W. 53rd St.

Participants must be in line or signed in by 7 p.m. to participate, a news release says. All Scott County precincts will meet at the school.

The purpose of this year’s caucus is to:

Discuss and adopt proposed resolutions to be added to the county platform.

Elect delegates and alternates to the County Convention

Elect precinct committee persons to the County Central Committee.

All Iowa Democrats are invited. For more information, call Party Chair Matt Trimble at 563-324-7699 or email info@scottcountydems.org, or visit the Scott County Democrats site here.