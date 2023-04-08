Scott County Conservation will host a hiring event for seasonal positions on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Glynns Creek Golf Course Clubhouse, 19251 290th St., Long Grove, according to a news release.

The event is open to anyone interested in a seasonal job at Scott County Park, Glynns Creek Golf Course, or West Lake Park. All attendees who come during the event will be guaranteed an interview for the various open positions, the release says.

Scott County Conservation Director Roger Kean stresses the importance of seasonal employees for the organization. “We simply cannot function without them. Our summer staff plays a vital part in our organization, and we are struggling to recruit enough people to fill the various positions. We hope people will come to the hiring event to learn about our positions and allow us to try to connect them with an opportunity.”

SCC plans to hire more than 20 additional lifeguards to work at the Scott County Park Pool or the West Lake Park Beach. Scott County Park still needs people to help with park maintenance, patrol, and various roles at the Pioneer Village. Glynns Creek Golf Course seeks to hire park maintenance workers to mow and a concession stand manager. Scott County Conservation provides on-the-job training to all employees, including free lifeguard certification classes.

“Our positions are fun and rewarding for all ages,” said Kean. “We provide many teenagers with their first jobs while also providing opportunities to retirees looking to stay active by working part-time or full-time during the summer.”

Anyone interested in a summer position can attend the upcoming hiring event or visit Scott County Conservation’s website here. Scott County Conservation reviews applications daily, so interested people are encouraged to apply online, too. For more information, call Scott County Conservation at 563-328-3280.