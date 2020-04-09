Scott County consolidating polling places for June primary

Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Roxanna Moritz announced on Thursday that the polling places in Scott County will be consolidated for the June 2, 2020 primary election from the usual 63 locations to 23.

This being done as an effort to mitigate and combat the spread of COVID-19.

“We cannot call off or postpone the election, but we can take steps to limit exposure to the corona virus for the county’s precinct election officials and the general public,” Moritz said. “Pursuant to Iowa law I have ordered consolidation and combination of polling places. Several of our usual locations were understandably hesitant to open their facilities to the general public. Also some locations did not lend themselves to social distancing requirements.”

“Reducing the number of polling places also allows for reducing the number of precinct officials needed to run the election,” Moritz continued. “Most precinct officials are older and more susceptible to serious complications from COVID-19. I especially do not want to unduly expose them to this danger.”

For specific information about the new polling places, visit the Auditor’s website.

Anyone with questions or in need of further information can call the Scott County Auditor’s Office at (563) 326-8631.

Here is a list of the new polling places by current precincts.

Bettendorf Precincts:

B11, B12, B21, B22, B23, B31 & B32 – Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St, Bettendorf

B41, B42, B51 & B52 – Tanglewood Hills Pavilion, 4250 Middle Rd, Bettendorf

Davenport Precincts:

D11, D12, D13 & D14 – Fairmount Library, 3000 N Fairmount St, Davenport

D21, D22, D23 & D24 – Christ United Methodist Church, 2330 W 41st St, Davenport

D31, D32, D33 & D34 – Scott County Administration Center, 600 W 4th St, Davenport

D41, D42, D43, D44, D51, D52, D53 & D54 – 4H Building M.V. Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St, Davenport

D61, D62, D63 & D64 – Unitarian Church, 3707 Eastern Av, Davenport

D71, D72, D73 & D74 – Community of Hope Church, 415 W 53rd St, Davenport

D81, D82, D83 & D84 – Eastern Library, 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport

Rural and Small City Precincts: