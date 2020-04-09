Scott County consolidating polling places for June primary

Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Roxanna Moritz announced on Thursday that the polling places in Scott County will be consolidated for the June 2, 2020 primary election from the usual 63 locations to 23.
This being done as an effort to mitigate and combat the spread of COVID-19.
“We cannot call off or postpone the election, but we can take steps to limit exposure to the corona virus for the county’s precinct election officials and the general public,” Moritz said. “Pursuant to Iowa law I have ordered consolidation and combination of polling places. Several of our usual locations were understandably hesitant to open their facilities to the general public. Also some locations did not lend themselves to social distancing requirements.”
“Reducing the number of polling places also allows for reducing the number of precinct officials needed to run the election,” Moritz continued. “Most precinct officials are older and more susceptible to serious complications from COVID-19. I especially do not want to unduly expose them to this danger.”
For specific information about the new polling places, visit the Auditor’s website.
Anyone with questions or in need of further information can call the Scott County Auditor’s Office at (563) 326-8631.
For future updates, you can follow the 2020 Elections on the Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Facebook page.
Here is a list of the new polling places by current precincts.
Bettendorf Precincts:
- B11, B12, B21, B22, B23, B31 & B32 – Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St, Bettendorf
- B41, B42, B51 & B52 – Tanglewood Hills Pavilion, 4250 Middle Rd, Bettendorf
Davenport Precincts:
- D11, D12, D13 & D14 – Fairmount Library, 3000 N Fairmount St, Davenport
- D21, D22, D23 & D24 – Christ United Methodist Church, 2330 W 41st St, Davenport
- D31, D32, D33 & D34 – Scott County Administration Center, 600 W 4th St, Davenport
- D41, D42, D43, D44, D51, D52, D53 & D54 – 4H Building M.V. Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St, Davenport
- D61, D62, D63 & D64 – Unitarian Church, 3707 Eastern Av, Davenport
- D71, D72, D73 & D74 – Community of Hope Church, 415 W 53rd St, Davenport
- D81, D82, D83 & D84 – Eastern Library, 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport
Rural and Small City Precincts:
- Allens Grove / Donahue – Donahue Fire Station, 302 Main St, Donahue
- Buffalo & Buffalo Township – Buffalo Community Center, 426 Clark St, Buffalo
- Blue Grass – Blue Grass Public Safety Building, 606 W Mayne St, Blue Grass
- Eldridge Precincts EL1 & EL2 – Scott County Library, 200 N 6th Ave., Eldridge
- Hickory Grove Township – Maysville Fire Station, 23630 93rd Ave., Maysville
- Liberty Township – New Liberty Fire Station, 765 Pike St., New Liberty
- LeClaire Precincts LC1, LC2 & LeClaire Township – LeClaire Fire Station, 201 N 15th St, LeClaire
- Long Grove & Winfield Townships – Long Grove Community Center, 114 N 1st St., Long Grove
- McCausland – McCausland Community Center, 305 N Salina St., McCausland
- Park View – Park View Lutheran Church, 14 Grove Rd., Park View
- Princeton – Princeton Community Center, 428 River Dr., Princeton
- Pleasant Valley Township – Trinity Lutheran Church, 18137 Criswell St., Pleasant Valley
- Riverdale – Riverdale Town Hall, 110 Manor Dr., Riverdale
- Walcott – Calvary United Methodist Church, 100 E James St., Walcott