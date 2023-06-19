The Scott County Sheriff’s Office held a promotional ceremony in the Sheriff’s Administration Conference Room in the Scott County Courthouse, where Corrections Officer Alyssa Cousins and Corrections Officer Andrew Stark were promoted to the rank of sergeant, a news release says.

(Scott County Sheriff’s Office)

Alyssa Cousins was raised in Davenport and attended West High School. She began working as a correctional officer for Scott County in May of 2019. Throughout her career, she has become a certified Corrections Emergency Response Team (C.E.R.T) member, Field Training Officer, Transport Officer, and Defensive Tactics Instructor. She also dedicated herself to learn various other positions within the jail. During her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family.

Andrew Stark was born in Silvis and graduated from United Township High School. He attended Western Illinois University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and justice administration. Andrew has spent most of his adult life in public service working for Genesis Health Systems, the Silvis Fire Department, and Exelon Nuclear. Andrew Stark has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since 2015 where he has served as a Field Training Officer (FTO), Corrections Emergency Response Team (CERT) member, Transport Officer, Taser instructor, OC instructor, 40mm launcher instructor, chemical munitions instructor, and as a temporary sergeant on several occasions. He serves the Henry County Sheriff’s Office as an auxiliary deputy.