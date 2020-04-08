Scott County COVID-19 cases increase by 12; Muscatine County by 10

The lastest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday report that Scott County had the biggest jump of new COVID-19 cases locally with 12. Muscatine County and Louisa County had the next biggest additions with 10 each.

The Scott County cases involve 4 adults (18-40), 7 middle-aged adults (41-60), and 1 older adult (61-80). Muscatine and Louisa County’s cases each include 4 adults (18-40), 5 middle-aged adults (41-60), and 1 older adult (61-80).

Scott and Muscatine County have the largest totals of positive reported cases in the local eastern Iowa counties with 77 and 61 respectively. Louisa County’s total count increased by a third to 30.

The only other local counties to report new cases were Cedar County with 4, and Clinton and Henry County each with 2. Clinton County has the most total cases out of those three with 19, followed by Cedar County with 18, and Henry County with 15.

The other counties counts remained the same with Dubuque County at 28, Jones County at 6, Jackson County at 4, Des Moines County at 3, and Lee County at 1.

Overall, 97 positive cases were reported in the state of Iowa, as well as 1 additional death reported in Linn County. Iowa now has a total of 1,145 cases out of 12,821 tested and 27 deaths.

Linn County still has the most cases at 197, followed by Johnson County with 147. Polk County has the the third highest number of positive tests at 134. Scott County is the fourth highest with its 77 total cases.

To get the latest information about COVID-19 in Iowa, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health website.