Scott County COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for ages 65-plus; registration begins Monday

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

The Iowa Department of Public Health has allocated Scott County an extra 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine for administration to the Phase 1B 65+ priority population.

A one-day vaccination clinic is scheduled for Wednesday at Scott County’s vaccination clinic site at the former Sears department store, NorthPark Mall, 320 W Kimberly Road, Davenport, a news release says. Registration will be available at 10 a.m. Monday at http://immunize.scottcountyiowa.gov.

Registration is available only through the online link. Tips for using the online scheduling system are here: https://www.scottcountyiowa.gov/sites/default/files/attachments/pages/For_Public-How_to_Schedule_A_Vaccine.pdf

The second dose of the vaccine will be given three weeks afterward to the seniors vaccinated during this clinic.

The one-time vaccination opportunity is in addition to vaccination appointments being scheduled through Scott County’s three major health systems – Genesis, UnityPoint Health – Trinity, and Community Health Care, Inc. – the process established through CASI, and through federal/state vaccine being administered through a limited number of local pharmacies.