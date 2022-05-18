Democratic elected officials, candidates and supporters will gather on Saturday, May 21 at 5 p.m. at the RiverCenter in Davenport for the annual Red, White & Blue Gala. Gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear will give the keynote address. Congressional candidate Christina Bohannan and U.S. Senate candidates Abby Finkenauer, Admiral Mike Franken, and Dr. Glenn Hurst will also be attending.

“The Gala will support Scott County Democratic candidates,” said Matt Trimble, Scott County Democratic chair. “It will be a fun evening, but we won’t forget the reason we are gathering. Our purpose is to elect Democrats to restore our freedoms to vote, access health care, have a quality public education, enjoy safe and clean neighborhoods, and earn a living wage.” A silent auction and 50/50 raffle will also help raise money for the 2022 election cycle.

“I strongly encourage all Democrats to take this opportunity to network with each other, meet our candidates and elected officials, and enjoy a meaningful night out,” Trimble said. “The 2022 election will be critical to our way of life, whether you live in rural Iowa or in the heart of the city. Your vote matters now more than ever.”

There will be a cocktail hour at 5 p.m., followed by the program and dinner at 6 p.m. Admission to the event is $60, which includes dinner and dessert and there will be a cash bar. The RiverCenter is located at 136 E 3rd Street in Davenport. For more information, click here.