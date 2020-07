Scott County Deputies are searching for 51-year-old Paul Campbell. He was last seen July 10 around 11 P.M.

Deputies say he was coming home after driving for the ridesharing apps Lyft and Uber. They say he stopped his car in the middle of the I-280 Bridge over the Mississippi River. His cell phone and wallet were recovered at the scene.

Boats have been searching the river, but have not found anything conclusive yet.