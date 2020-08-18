Scott County eligible for federal disaster assistance

The State of Iowa received a Presidential Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance on Tuesday for the severe storms on August 10.

Scott County was identified as a county eligible for the federal assistance under this declaration, including:

Public Assistance Program (for government and some non-profits)

The declaration makes public assistance funds available to Scott County through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Public Assistance Program for the repair or replacement of public infrastructure and debris removal for local governments, non-profits, and non-governmental organizations.

Individual Assistance Program (for individual residents and businesses)

Federal Individual Assistance program for residents and the Small Business Administration Disaster Loan program for residents and businesses were both requested through FEMA. Those requests are currently under review. In the meantime, individual assistance continues to be available for qualifying residents through the State of Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program. That program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $43,440 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery.

Individuals interested in requesting assistance for the State of Iowa program should contact Community Action of Eastern Iowa at 563-324-3236.

Hazard Mitigation Grant Program

Scott County will also be eligible for assistance for projects and activities undertaken to prevent and reduce long-term risk to life and property from natural hazards through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.