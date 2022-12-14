The Scott County Emergency Management Agency will conduct a countywide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system for cellphones on December 18 at 1:00 p.m.

The test is to ensure public safety officials can deliver urgent alerts and warnings during an emergency or disaster. Periodic testing of public alert and warning systems assesses the ability to distribute local, state and national messages and determine whether technological improvements are needed. Only cellphones that have opted in to receive WEA TEST messages will receive this test. For an instructional guide for iPhone and Android users to turn these alerts

on and emergency message options, including receiving testing alerts, click here.

For more information, click here.