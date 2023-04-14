Scott County’s Board of Supervisors decided to end its support for the Center for Active Seniors, Inc. on Thursday.

That’s $213,000 the non-profit will lose for its operations.

“We are disappointed but we are not surprised,” CASI President and CEO Laura Kopp said in an emailed statement to Local 4 News on Friday. “Above all else, we are saddened for the thousands of seniors who will be left without a safety net when they need it most. We appreciate the tremendous and unprecedented support we received from our Quad Cities community last night. It has boosted our spirits and strengthened our resolve to continue advocating for fair and equitable funding and resources for seniors. We will rise as a community despite these challenges.”

CASI is the largest and most comprehensive senior center in Iowa.

CASI, United Way and Scott County Community Services worked together for five decades providing older adults access to the services they need as they age.

Scott County notified the agency about the plans to cut all of its funding for its day services program.

Earlier, Local 4 News dug deeper into how this move would severely impact services and affect residents.