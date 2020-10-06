Scott County Family Y changing name

The Scott County Family Y will officially become the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley on January 1.

The YMCA was chartered locally in Davenport on October 18, 1858, and the Y says the name change will “better reflect the expanded communities being served.”

“Our service area is actually Scott, Clinton and Jackson County,” said Brad Martell, President and CEO. “We have members and participants throughout a 25-mile area of our branch locations and the new name is more welcoming.”

The new YMCA in Davenport at the eastern entrance to downtown will open before the end of the year, and an Eldridge location will break ground in 2021.

“The timing of our name change at this point in our YMCA’s history is significant,” said Chief Volunteer Officer Mary Jones. “We are 60 days from the opening of our new R. Richard Bittner YMCA in Downtown Davenport. And this spring we will break ground on the North Scott YMCA. We are excited to increase our service and impact throughout Greater Eastern Iowa.”