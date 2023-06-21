The Scott County Health Department is hosting the second annual Health and Wellness Resource Fair at the Freight House Farmers Market, 421 W. River Drive in Davenport, on Saturday, June 24 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The fair will help residents access supportive health and wellness resources in the area. They can learn about prevention/intervention services offered by 40+ partner organizations.

“This is a fun and amazing opportunity for community organization to engage youth and families around the many topics of healthy living and healthy lifestyles,” said Stuart Scott, Community Health Interventionist with the Scott County Health Department and the event’s host. The Health and Wellness Resource Fair is open to the public and will have something for all ages, including:

•Health screenings

•Housing resources

•Financial literacy

•Health insurance benefits counseling

Trained professionals will be onsite to provide free, confidential health assessments and make the appropriate referrals to care. For more information, call the Public Information Officer at (563) 326-8618