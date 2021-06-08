Scott County Health Department continues to offer walk-in vaccinations

The Scott County Health Department is continuing to offer walk-in vaccinations of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at its office on the 4th floor of the Scott County Administrative Center.

The free vaccinations are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with no appointment necessary.

Anyone 18 or older is eligible for the vaccination and does not need to be an Iowa/Scott County resident. No driver’s license or I.D. is required.

Those interested in getting a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine can find a location by visiting these websites: