Scott County Health Department director announces retirement

After more than 10 years as director of the Scott County Health Department, Edward Rivers announced Friday his plans to retire next week.

“The staff of Scott County Health Department are the most dedicated, motivated, and skilled team with whom I have been privileged to work,” said Rivers in a news release. “Although I will be sad to leave all my colleagues here, I depart with the assurance that the department has an extremely competent and driven leadership and staff who will provide the continuity needed.”

Rivers’ retirement will be effective March 5. Deputy Health Director Amy Thoreson will serve as interim director.

Rivers was involved in the revision and update of the Scott County EMS system, the county’s partnership with Augustana College to map the risk levels of lead poisoning in residential dwellings, the development of Live Lead Free QC to reduce lead poisoning in the Quad Cities and the department’s public health accreditation in 2018.

Rivers became Scott County’s third health director when he was hired in 2010. Rivers was previously employed by Catawba County Public Health in North Carolina, where he spent 24 years.