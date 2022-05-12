Scott County Health Department is spearheading a Health and Wellness Resource Fair at Davenport Central High School (1120 Main St.) this Saturday, May 14th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The purpose of the Health and Wellness Resource Fair is to provide ease of access to supportive Health and Wellness resources, according to a Thursday release.. Individuals will have the opportunity to be proactive about their health by participating in prevention/intervention services offered by the more than 30 partner organizations present.

“We are excited to engage with the community and offer the opportunity to talk with many local organizations about health and wellness for kids, adults, and families,” said Stuart Scott, Community Health Interventionist with the Scott County Health Department and host of the event.

The Health and Wellness Resource Fair is open to the public and will have something for all ages, including but not limited to:

• health screenings

• housing resources

• other wellness activities

• bouncy house

• face painting

Trained professionals will be available to provide free, confidential health assessments and

appropriate referrals to care.

For more information, click here.