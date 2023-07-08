The Scott County Historical Society invites the public to its annual ice cream social 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the society’s home, Historic Summit Church, on Utica Ridge Road, 21980 210th Ave., in rural Davenport, a news release says.

For years, the members of Summit Church celebrated the time between the spring planting season and the harvest, as a time to gather and socialize. The Scott County Historical Society continues the tradition of holding this annual rite of summer. Not only is it a good reason to enjoy a cool dish of ice cream and homemade desserts on a hot day, but it also honors the farm family by providing fellowship with other farmers and neighbors, the release says.

Also available will be Sloppy Joe sandwiches, grilled sweet corn, and hot dogs. All meals and desserts are available for carryout.

Cost for adults is $5 for ice cream and desserts and $10 for a complete meal; ages 12-5, $5 for ice cream and desserts and $8 for a complete meal; for ages 5 and younger, $2 for ice cream and desserts and $5 for a complete meal. Proceeds help the preservation of Historic Summit Church.

About Summit Church

A rural church built in 1858, Summit Church was named for being on the highest point in the county. It also is the oldest church in the rural county still at its original location. It was sold in 1972 to the Scott County Historical Society, and is now used as a meeting place and repository for historic memorabilia. The society continues the tradition by holding the oldest observance of Memorial Day started in 1919 by the members of Summit.