The Humane Society of Scott County is over capacity and they’re hoping to place pets into loving homes.

The issue is so bad that they’re using wire pop-up crates to care for the animals.

The society says right now they have 311 cats, 86 dogs and four small animals like bunnies and are waiving adoption fees for December. In January, the society will host “Bark into the New Year,” where adoptions will cost $23.

if you’re not ready to adopt, the society says you can also foster a pet or donate things like blankets and dog and cat food.

