Candidates in contested Scott County races for Iowa legislative seats have been invited to participate in an interfaith forum.

The candidate forum, hosted by Beit Shalom Chai Impact, is intended for candidates to respond to questions from voters representing minority faith communities. Candidates will have the opportunity to address questions and potential concerns, including rising anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred, and to share their respective viewpoints regarding legislating theological issues.

This bipartisan event has been organized to allow affected people the chance to participate in positive dialogue with candidates and share their own personal perspectives. The interfaith forum for Iowa legislature candidates is Wednesday, October 12, 7:00 p.m. at the Beit Shalom Jewish Community, located at 2215 E. Kimberly Rd., Davenport.

For more information, email Rabbi Linda Bertenthal or call (323) 839-3127.