Scott County Jail announces first inmate with coronavirus

The Scott County Sheriff announced on Thursday afternoon the first positive case of the coronavirus in the Scott County Jail.

An inmate was recently booked into the jail. Prior to being brought to jail, the inmate, who was not showing symptoms, was tested for coronavirus based on a statement that the inmate believed they would test positive.

“We knew that it was only a matter of time,” said Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane. “The day was going to come that the staff of the Scott County Jail would have to deal directly with a known positive case of Covid-19.”

There is an isolation cell with negative air pressure that vents out of the building that can help keep this case contained. Protocols established within the jail are designed to help protect other inmates from those who have the virus.

Staff involved in the arrest, transport, and pre-isolation procedures have been undergoing testing and further evaluation.

Sheriff’s Office staff are considered essential workers under CDC guidelines.