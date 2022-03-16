Come meet your legislators as a group of six local nonprofit organizations host a series of four Scott County Legislative Forums.

The third forum will be Saturday at North Scott High School Auditorium, 200 S. 1st St., Eldridge. Attendance can be by Zoom, too.

A social time will be 10-10:30 a.m., with time to meet individually with legislators. The forum will be 10:30 a.m. until noon.

Former Senator Maggie Tinsman convened the group to bring bipartisan candidate forums back to Scott County, a news release says.

The purpose of the forums is for people to ask questions of Iowa legislators – both Republican and Democrat – about issues of concern. “Our goal is to encourage courteous civil discourse,” Tinsman said. “We urge attendees to be respectful of all legislators as well as of those asking questions or listening to the discussion.”

ISEA and WIN invites attendees to the Zoom version.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://isea.zoom.us/j/89931353202

Meeting ID: 899 3135 3202



For more information, visit the Facebook page here.