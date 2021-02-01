Scott County moves to Phase 1B for COVID-19 vaccinations, 500 vaccinations administered

Monday marked the first day of moving into Phase 1B for COVID-19 vaccinations in Scott County.

The phase includes people older than 65.

There are 5 tiers in Phase 1B who will eventually get vaccinated.

That includes first responders and those in education.

Monday’s clinic is the first of many to vaccinate thousands of seniors.

500 doses were administered Monday.

“I think when I stood here by the door, kind of opening and closing it for a little bit. We heard like fist pumps of thanks so much I’m so glad to get this going. We know there is so much interest in this community. We want everyone to be vaccinated. So we’re doing our best with the vaccine, we’re going to make sure it’s getting out there,” says Brooke Barnes, Scott County Health Public Information Officer.

Local 4 News also spoke to Paul Bronzino, who became emotional when talking about finally getting his vaccination.

“Very emotional about it. My wife and I didn’t know if we could get into here of course. Our son, my stepson he set it up for us, he called. It’s unbelievable,” says Bronzino as he started to tear up.

The Scott County Health Department is notified of weekly allocations of vaccine from the state.

For more information about when clinics are available visit the Scott County Health Department Website, or Facebook page.

