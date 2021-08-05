Scott County named a Home Base Community; offers new incentives for veterans

Veterans who move to Scott County now may be eligible for up to $8,250 in relocation incentives. That’s thanks to a partnership between Scott County and Home Base Iowa (HBI).

The incentive include $1,500 closing costs reimbursement from Scott County, $1,500 closing costs reimbursement from the City of Davenport and interview expenses reimbursement.

“I am extremely proud that Davenport and Scott County have been able to partner together to become a Home Base Iowa community,” said Davenport Mayor Mike Matson. “As a veteran, I understand the unique contributions that veterans bring to the area, and we hope that through this program, more veterans will choose to make Davenport a place they call home.”

Scotty County joins Muscatine and Clinton County as Home Base Communities in the Quad Cities region. To earn an HBI Community designation, communities must: ensure at least 10 percent of eligible, hiring businesses become HBI businesses and pledge to hire veterans; provide an incentive/welcome package for veterans; prominently display HBI Community designation; and have obtained a resolution of support from the appropriate local governing bodies.

“Scott County is actively involved in providing services to veterans – making Scott County a Home Base Iowa community is the right thing to do to help those who served our county,” said Scott County Board Chair Ken Beck. “We welcome veterans and their families to Scott County.”

Veterans can also get $5,000 of tax credit from the State of Iowa.

The program is administered by the Quad Cities Chamber. For more information, visit quadcitieschamber.com or call them at 563-322-1706.