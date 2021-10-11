Scott County needs your help on how to spend pandemic relief funding

Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken announced he will host two public “Community Conversations” comment sessions on the proposed spending plans for $33.6 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The first session will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the Fairmount Street Branch of the Davenport Public Library, 3000 North Fairmount Street.

The second session will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, in the main Scott County Library System facility, 200 North Sixth Avenue, Eldridge.

Other sessions may be scheduled in response to public reaction.

According to Croken, Scott County’s $33.6 million portion of this “much-needed federal relief” is intended to:

Fund urgent COVID-19 response efforts to decrease the spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control

Replace lost revenue for the county to maintain and strengthen vital public services and help retain jobs

Enhance immediate economic stabilizations for households and businesses

Address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the disproportionate impact of the pandemic

“In my view, the overall preliminary spending plan before the County Board of Supervisors does not achieve these goals, and we need to hear from the community,” said Croken.

Scott County staff have developed a list of proposed projects without the benefit of public input, including:

$11.6 million for Park View storm water drainage

$5 million for Mount Joy storm sewers

$4.5 million to help more than double the size of the Juvenile Detention Center

$3 million for air handling systems at the county’s Administrative Center

$3 million for services to the homeless, provided by the Salvation Army

$2 million for Scott County Park updates

$1.6 million for sewer line extension on the western edge of Locust Street

More than $1 million to the county for the administrative costs of distributing money

Croken urges members of the public to bring their “best thinking and creativity” to the Oc. 13 or Oct. 20 meetings.

“The American Rescue Plan Act funds provide our community with a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make smart decisions that benefit the entire county and especially those most adversely affected by the pandemic,” said Croken. “This is ‘public’ money, and a ‘public’ decision. The County Board needs to listen.”