Scott County offering free HIV rapid test for National HIV Testing Day 2021

In observance of National HIV Testing Day 2021, the Scott County Health Department is offering free walk-in HIV rapid tests on Friday, June 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The tests will be administered at the Scott County Health Department office on the fourth floor of the Scott County Administrative Center located at 600 West 4th Street in Davenport. No insurance or I.D. is required to be tested.

The rapid testing will provide results at the time of the visit.

Everyone tested will get a $10 Walmart gift card and a confidential session with an HIV testing counselor to answer questions and discuss strategies to prevent HIV infections.

“Knowing your HIV status keeps you healthy and contributes to the health of the whole community,” said Heath Johnson, Community Health Interventionist with the Scott County Health Department.

Anyone can live a long, healthy life with HIV with the medication and other treatments available.

“People living with HIV on successful treatment may control HIV to a level considered undetectable, which prevents HIV from passing to others.”

For more information on rapid HIV testing, visit the Scott County Health Department website.