Scott County offering Johnson & Johnson vaccine every weekday

The Scott County Health Department will offer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at its office on the 4th floor of Scott County Administrative Center located at 600 West 4th Street in Davenport every weekday starting on Wednesday, May 19.

“We hope that by making COVID-19 vaccine routinely available and easy to access, that we will see individuals in our community take that step to become vaccinated and enter their summer breathing a little easier,” said Amy Thoreson, Director of the Scott County Health Department. “Individuals already make their way to the Scott County Administrative Center for other business, and getting a vaccine might be easy to fit in while they are there. Anyone 18 and older can stop in and mark getting vaccinated off of their list!”

The vaccination through the Scott County Health Department will be available:

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On a Walk-in basis – no appointment is required.

To all individuals age 18 years and older (based on the FDA’s emergency use authorization).

At no cost – the COVID-19 vaccine is free.

No driver’s license/I.D. is required.

Iowa/Scott County residency is not required.

Those interested in the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines can find a local vaccine by visiting one of the following websites: