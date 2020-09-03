Scott County officials warn: Voting twice is a felony

Scott County Attorney Michael J. Walton and Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz sent a news release Thursday reminding voters that casting more than one ballot in an election is a felony:

Pursuant to Iowa Code Section 39A.2(b) a person who willfully votes or attempts to vote more than once in the same election commits Vote Fraud, a Class D Felony.

Please do not follow requests to cast more than one ballot.

To knowingly advise or encourage, or assist another to cast more than one ballot could also be felony Vote Fraud.

Ballots are electronically tracked in Iowa. If more than one ballot is cast for a person it is easily

identified and will be forwarded to law enforcement for investigation and prosecution.

If you have questions about the status of your ballot contact the Auditor’s Office:

Voter’s Hotline: 563-326-VOTE or 563-326-8683

The Auditor’s website: https://www.scottcountyiowa.gov/auditor

Track your absentee ballot: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus/absentee/search