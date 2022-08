Scott County Park Pool has announced their end of season hours through Monday, September 5. They will be closed on weekdays and open weekends (Saturday-Sunday) from 12-7 p.m. They will be open on Labor Day, September 5 from 12-7 p.m.

The pool is located at 18850 270th Street in Eldridge. For more information, call (563) 328-3280 or visit their website by clicking here, their Facebook page by clicking here or their Instagram page by clicking here.