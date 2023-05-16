Warm weather is here and that means it’s time to think about visiting local pools and beaches!

The Scott County Conservation Board has announced the hours for the Scott County Park Pool and West Lake Park Beach and Boathouse.

The Scott County Park Pool will be open May 27-29 (Memorial Day weekend) and then open daily from June 3-August 13. Hours are from 12-7 p.m.

The West Lake Park Boathouse will be open May 20-21 and May 27-29 (Memorial Day Weekend). It will be open daily from June 3rd – August 13th. If there is enough staffing, the Boathouse will be open on weekends through Labor Day, September 4. Hours are from 10:00 a.m. – 7 p.m.

West Lake Park Beach will open May 27th – 29th (Memorial Day weekend) and then open daily from June 3rd – August 13th. If there is enough staffing, the Beach will remain open on weekends through Labor Day. Hours are from 12- 7 p.m.

For more information, click here or call (563) 328-3280.