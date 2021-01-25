Scott County plans for next phase of vaccine

The demand for vaccine remains high while the supply of COVID-19 vaccine in Scott County is limited, according to Scott County.

The amount that comes into the community varies from week to week. During the week of Feb. 1, Scott County will begin vaccinating people identified as qualifying in Phase 1B and Phase 1B Tier 1:

Phase 1B: Individuals 65 years of age and older (throughout 1B)

Phase 1B, Tier 1: PK-12 staff, early childhood education, child care workers, and first responders (police, fire, DHS)

Not all members of a priority group or a tier will be able to receive a vaccine immediately.

Public clinics: ages 65+

Clinics for people ages 65 and older will be the first public clinics in Scott County and will be announced later this week. They will begin the week of Feb. 1. Clinic dates, times, and scheduling links/phone numbers will be listed at: https://www.scottcountyiowa.gov/health/covid19/vaccine/vaccine-clinic.

Closed clinics: Phase 1B, Tier 1: education staff/first responders

Clinics for Phase 1B, Tier 1, also will begin at the beginning of February. These clinics will be scheduled differently and will not be posted on the website.

Scott County officials will reach out to local schools, first-responder agencies, and Department of Human Services to identify those qualifying in the Tier 1 group. Individuals qualifying in this group will not need to contact the health department to get an appointment. They will be connected to appointment scheduling through their employer.