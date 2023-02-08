Local governments in Iowa are gearing up for the likelihood they’ll have less money in their budgets.

They would be impacted by a bill state lawmakers are considering to correct a mistake in state property tax calculations.

Scott County could lose up to $1.4 million in its budget if the bill passes as expected.

Scott County and other local governments could have to cut services or raise taxes to make up for shortfalls.

“The county cannot be the payor of last resort,” said David Farmer, Scott County Director of Budget and Administrative Services. “We need to stretch our dollars across all services. Both internally and externally with our partners. At this time, we the county are evaluating. What levers we could pull in order to help balance that budget.”

Counties are reluctant to meet the funding requests from non-profits because of the budget uncertainty.

One of those is Dress for Success. It asked for more than $22,000 from Scott County.

“With reduction in funding, that would kind of reduce our ability to do outreach,” said Mauricio Diaz, Dress for Success Quad Cities Executive Director. “And reach out to serve the women here in the Quad Cities. We just actually hired an individual to run our Career Success Center. And that was kind of taken into consideration in terms of funding. But, also the type of outreach that we’re doing.”

Scott County Supervisors will hold an executive meeting to consider the next steps if the bill passes. That meeting could happens next week.